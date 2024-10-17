Key facts about union members and the 2024 election
About six-in-ten voters who belong to a union identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, while about four-in-ten associate with the GOP.
Field dates: Aug. 26 – Sep. 2, 2024
Voters differ widely in their views of how women and men would fare under a Harris or Trump administration.
Trump leads on the economy; Harris, on abortion and several personal traits. And supporters of the candidates have different views of what governing actions would be acceptable.
