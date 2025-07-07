Frequently Asked Questions About Pew Research Center’s 2025 Survey

What is Pew Research Center’s 2025 Survey?

Find answers to frequently asked questions below. If you still have questions, feel free to call us at 1-888-678-3419, or email us at 2025Survey@PewResearch.org

Frequently Asked Questions

To read answers to these frequently asked questions, click an item below or scroll down.

Why should I help?

Your voice matters. We listen to people of different backgrounds. We sum up what we hear and share it with leaders and the public to inform decisions. You will also get $10 as a thank-you.

What is the survey about?

The survey asks about a few different topics. For example, it will ask about the kinds of activities you may do, experiences in your community, and where you get your news.

How was I selected?

Your address was randomly selected from a list of all addresses in the U.S.

Who is eligible to participate?

All adults (18 years old or older) who received an invitation letter are eligible to participate. Get started on the survey now.

How long is the survey?

It takes most people about 10 minutes to complete.

How do I get my $10?

At the end of the survey, you will have a choice between a $10 check and a $10 gift code that can be used for online purchases at Amazon.com, Target.com, or Walmart.com. Gift codes are provided within 24 hours. Checks are mailed within 4 weeks.

Why do you want the adult with the next birthday to complete the survey?

This is a scientific method used to make sure we represent all people and voices. If you are the only adult in your home, please fill out the survey yourself.

Who is Pew Research Center?

We have a staff of about 170 people. We give Americans a chance to share how they feel about what’s going on near them and across the country. Learn more about us at www.pewresearch.org/about.

Are you a Democratic or Republican group?

No. We do not side with any political party, and we don’t take any positions on issues. We work hard to write neutral, fair questions. We collect and provide facts that all people and parties can trust.

What are my answers used for?

We provide information that leaders and others use to make decisions and form opinions. Information we provide is often used by students for learning, by the government to make laws, on the news to keep people up-to-date, and by local groups to help communities.

Are you trying to sell me something?

No. We will never try to sell you anything. We will also never sell or give information that identifies you to anyone outside of our research team.

Will people see my answers?

We collect answers from thousands of people and summarize them. Only a few research team members will ever know which person said what. This includes some people who work at Pew Research Center and a data collection contractor, SSRS, that helps us manage the survey process.

We will never publish or sell your name, email, phone number, or address.

How will you protect my privacy?

We follow a variety of security measures to make sure your answers stay private. Specifically:

Any information you provide is saved on secure computers or in locked drawers. Only a small number of members on the project team have access to your answers.

We limit the amount of personally identifiable information* (PII) we collect to the minimum we need to accurately conduct surveys and send you your thank-you payment. In other words, if we don’t need it, we won’t ask.

When we ask for PII, we store your survey answers separately from this information. This means people who have your name can’t see how you answered the questions and vice versa.

Once we no longer need your PII, it is permanently deleted.

We never make your PII, such as your name or address, public. But, we do publish de-identified datasets on our website. This means that we will publish the answers you gave, but they will be anonymous. No one will know who said what.

In addition to the specific policies above, we are a member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research’s Transparency Initiative. As such, we follow their Code of Ethics, including the code to protect survey participants’ privacy.

* By “personally identifiable information” (PII), we mean information that could be used to identify you, such as your name, address, email address, geographic location, or the names of members of your household.

Pew Research Center is sponsoring this study through grants from The Pew Charitable Trusts and The Knight Foundation.

I typed in the study website and got redirected. Is that OK?

Yes, you’re still in the right place. The study website in your letter is www.pewresearch.org/2025Survey. It will redirect you to a website at survey.us.confirmit.com.

Can my family or friends participate too?

Unfortunately, no. Only people at addresses that are randomly selected and contacted by Pew Research Center can participate. Random selection is important to make sure the results are accurate. Learn more about random sampling in this video.