This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Panel Manager

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager

Sarah Austin, Research Assistant

Anna Brown, Research Methodologist

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Joseph Copeland, Research Analyst

Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research

Rachel Drian, Associate Director, Communications

Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager

Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor

Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research

Hannah Klein, Senior Communications Manager

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Gar Meng Leong, Communications Manager

Jordan Lippert, Research Assistant

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Talia Price, Communications Associate

Michael Rotolo, Research Associate

Anna Schiller, Associate Director, Communications

Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director, Religion Research

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

In addition, Pew Research Center is grateful for the thoughtful questionnaire review provided by many around the Center, including Juliana Horowitz and Michael Lipka. Three non-Center experts also provided valuable advice on this project: