The Data on Women Leaders

As women’s representation in U.S. politics has grown, 53% of Americans say there are still too few women in high political office in the United States, and many see significant obstacles for women candidates. Our 2023 report on women leaders in politics explores Americans’ views about gender and political leadership, as well as views about the barriers women face.

Related: Attitudes toward women in business leadership

Below, we’ve charted the most up-to-date data on the share of women in top U.S. political, business and higher education positions over time.

U.S. Senate

Women in the U.S. Senate, 1965-2023 % of U.S. senators who are women Note: Percentages are the share of women senators at the outset of each term of Congress. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congressional Biographical Directory data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women in the U.S. Senate, 1965-2023 % of U.S. senators who are women Starting date of congressional term Share of U.S. senators who are women 1965 2% 1967 1% 1969 1% 1971 1% 1973 0% 1975 0% 1977 0% 1979 1% 1981 2% 1983 2% 1985 2% 1987 2% 1989 2% 1991 2% 1993 6% 1995 9% 1997 9% 1999 9% 2001 12% 2003 14% 2005 14% 2007 16% 2009 17% 2011 17% 2013 20% 2015 20% 2017 21% 2019 25% 2021 26% 2023 25% Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are the share of women senators at the outset of each term of Congress. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congressional Biographical Directory data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

At the start of the 118th Congress in 2023, there were 25 women serving in the U.S. Senate, just shy of the record 26 women senators sworn in on the first day of the previous Congress. (The count for the previous Congress includes Vice President Kamala Harris and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Both were sworn in on the first day and left the Senate shortly after.)

Of the 25 women senators:

16 are Democrats and nine are Republicans.

22 are White, two are Asian American and one is Hispanic. No Black women currently serve in the Senate, nor do any American Indian or Alaska Native women.

The first-ever woman in the Senate was Rebecca Latimer Felton, D-Ga., who was appointed to the seat as a political maneuver in 1922 and served just one day. Nancy Kassebaum, R-Kan., who served in the Senate from 1978 to 1997, was the first woman senator who was elected for a full term without having a spousal connection to Congress.

U.S. House

Women in the U.S. House, 1965-2023 % of U.S. representatives who are women Note: Percentages are the share of women representatives at the outset of each term of Congress. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congressional Biographical Directory data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women in the U.S. House, 1965-2023 % of U.S. representatives who are women Starting date of congressional term Share of U.S. representatives who are women 1965 2.3% 1967 2.5% 1969 2.3% 1971 2.8% 1973 3.2% 1975 4.1% 1977 4.1% 1979 3.7% 1981 4.1% 1983 4.8% 1985 5.1% 1987 5.3% 1989 5.7% 1991 6.4% 1993 10.8% 1995 10.8% 1997 11.7% 1999 12.9% 2001 13.6% 2003 13.6% 2005 14.9% 2007 16.3% 2009 17.0% 2011 16.6% 2013 17.9% 2015 19.3% 2017 19.1% 2019 23.4% 2021 27.3% 2023 28.5% Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are the share of women representatives at the outset of each term of Congress. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of Congressional Biographical Directory data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

On the first day of the 118th Congress, 124 women were voting members in the House of Representatives, making up 28.5% of the chamber’s voting membership. In addition, four women serve as nonvoting delegates to Congress, representing American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Of the women voting representatives sworn in on the first day of the session:

91 are Democrats and 33 are Republicans.

26 are Black, 18 are Hispanic, seven are Asian American, two are Native American and one is multiracial.

Jeannette Rankin, R-Mont., was the first woman to be elected to Congress, taking office in 1917. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is the only woman to have served as speaker of the House. She was speaker from 2007 to 2011, served as the minority leader in the Republican-controlled House from 2011 to 2019 and was elected speaker again from 2019 to 2023.

State legislatures

Women in state legislatures, 1971-2023 % of state legislators who are women Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women in state legislatures, 1971-2023 % of state legislators who are women Year Share of state legislators who are women 1971 4.5% 1973 6.4% 1975 8.0% 1977 9.1% 1979 10.3% 1981 12.1% 1983 13.3% 1985 14.8% 1987 15.7% 1989 17.0% 1991 18.3% 1993 20.5% 1995 20.6% 1997 21.6% 1998 21.8% 1999 22.4% 2000 22.5% 2001 22.4% 2002 22.7% 2003 22.4% 2004 22.5% 2005 22.7% 2006 22.8% 2007 23.5% 2008 23.7% 2009 24.3% 2010 24.5% 2011 23.7% 2012 23.7% 2013 24.2% 2014 24.3% 2015 24.3% 2016 24.4% 2017 25.0% 2018 25.4% 2019 28.9% 2020 29.3% 2021 30.8% 2022 31.00% 2023 32.70% Download data as .csv Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Women make up 29.9% of state senate seats and 33.7% of state house or assembly seats. Three women serve as state senate president, and another 13 as senate presidents pro tempore. An additional eight are speakers of state houses.

In 2019, Nevada became the first state with a majority-women state legislature. Women currently hold a 62% majority of the Nevada state legislature – the largest percentage of any state. West Virginia has the smallest share, at 11.9%.

The first women to serve in a state legislature were Clara Cressingham, Carrie C. Holly and Frances Klock, all Republicans who were elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1894.

Governors

Women governors, 1975-2023 % of state governors who are women Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women governors, 1975-2023 % of state governors who are women Year Share of state governors who are women 1975 2% 1976 2% 1977 4% 1978 4% 1979 4% 1980 4% 1981 0% 1982 0% 1983 0% 1984 2% 1985 4% 1986 4% 1987 6% 1988 6% 1989 6% 1990 6% 1991 6% 1992 6% 1993 6% 1994 8% 1995 2% 1996 2% 1997 4% 1998 6% 1999 6% 2000 6% 2001 10% 2002 10% 2003 12% 2004 18% 2005 16% 2006 16% 2007 18% 2008 16% 2009 14% 2010 12% 2011 12% 2012 12% 2013 10% 2014 10% 2015 10% 2016 12% 2017 12% 2018 12% 2019 18% 2020 18% 2021 18% 2022 18% 2023 24% Download data as .csv Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

To date, 49 women have served as governors in 32 states. In 2023, eight Democratic and four Republican women serve as governors.

Wyoming Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross was the first woman governor. She assumed office by a special election in 1924 to succeed her deceased husband. Ella Grasso, a Connecticut Democrat, was the first woman governor elected without spousal connections, in 1975.

Cabinet-level positions

Women in the U.S. Cabinet % of Cabinet or Cabinet-level positions held by women Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women in the U.S. Cabinet % of Cabinet or Cabinet-level positions held by women Administration Share of Cabinet positions held by women 1963 0.0% 1969 0.0% 1973 N/A 1974 4.5% 1977 11.1% 1981 17.6% 1985 17.6% 1989 17.6% 1993 31.8% 1997 40.9% 2001 19.0% 2005 23.8% 2009 30.4% 2013 34.8% 2017 26.1% 2021 48.0% 2023 48.0% Download data as .csv Source: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet includes 12 women out of the 25 positions he has designated as Cabinet or Cabinet-level. That is the highest share of women in history, at 48%. Former President Bill Clinton’s second-term Cabinet had the second-highest share of women, at 41%.

Under Biden, three of the top Cabinet posts – the vice president, secretary of treasury and director of national intelligence – are each held by women for the first time. Biden’s Cabinet includes four White women, four Black women, one Asian American woman, one Hispanic woman, one American Indian woman and one multiracial woman.

The first woman in a Cabinet-level position was Frances Perkins, appointed as secretary of labor by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. To date, seven women have served as labor secretary, more than in any other Cabinet or Cabinet-level position.

Fortune 500 CEOs

Women CEOs in Fortune 500 companies, 1995-2023 Share of CEOs who are women Note: Based on the percentage of women CEOs at the time of the annually published Fortune 500 list. Source: Fortune 500 and Catalyst. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women CEOs in Fortune 500 companies, 1995-2023 Share of CEOs who are women Year Share of CEOs who are women 1995 0.0% 1996 0.2% 1997 0.4% 1998 0.4% 1999 0.4% 2000 0.4% 2001 0.8% 2002 1.2% 2003 1.4% 2004 1.6% 2005 1.8% 2006 2.0% 2007 2.4% 2008 2.4% 2009 3.0% 2010 3.0% 2011 2.4% 2012 3.6% 2013 4.0% 2014 4.8% 2015 4.8% 2016 4.2% 2017 6.4% 2018 4.8% 2019 6.6% 2020 7.4% 2021 8.20% 2022 8.80% 2023 10.60% Download data as .csv Note: Based on the percentage of women CEOs at the time of the annually published Fortune 500 list. Source: Fortune 500 and Catalyst. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The share of women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies reached an all-time high of 10.6% in 2023, with 53 women heading major firms.

Katharine Graham of The Washington Post Co. was the first woman CEO to make the Fortune 500 list, in 1972.

Fortune 500 board members

Women Fortune 500 board members, 1995-2023 % of Fortune 500 board members who are women Source: Catalyst, Deloitte and Heidrick & Struggles. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women Fortune 500 board members, 1995-2023 % of Fortune 500 board members who are women Year Share of board members who are women 1995 9.6% 1996 10.2% 1997 10.6% 1998 11.1% 1999 11.2% 2000 11.7% 2001 12.4% 2003 13.6% 2005 14.7% 2006 14.6% 2007 14.8% 2008 15.2% 2009 15.2% 2010 15.7% 2011 16.1% 2012 16.6% 2013 16.9% 2016 20.2% 2017 22.2% 2018 22.5% 2019 27.0% 2020 26.50% 2021 30.00% 2022 30.40% Download data as .csv Source: Catalyst, Deloitte and Heidrick & Struggles. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The share of women sitting on the boards of Fortune 500 companies has been gradually increasing for decades, from 9.6% in 1995 to 30.4% in 2022.

College and university presidents

Women college and university presidents, 1986-2023 % of college and university presidents who are women Note: Percentages are based on U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions. Source: American Council on Education, The American College President Study. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women college and university presidents, 1986-2023 % of college and university presidents who are women Year Share of college and university presidents who are women 1986 9.5% 1998 19.3% 2001 21.1% 2006 23.0% 2011 26.4% 2016 30.1% 2022 32.80% Download data as .csv Note: Percentages are based on U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions. Source: American Council on Education, The American College President Study. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In 2022, 32.8% of university presidents were women, more than triple the share in 1986.

Frances Elizabeth Willard became the first woman college president in 1871, heading the Evanston College for Ladies in Illinois, which later merged with Northwestern University. In 1974, Lorene L. Rogers was the first woman to lead a major research university (University of Texas), and Judith Rodin in 1994 became the first permanent woman president of an Ivy League institution (University of Pennsylvania).

CORRECTION (Feb. 8, 2024): Due to a rounding error, a previous version of this analysis and an accompanying graphic misstated the percentage of voting members in the House of Representatives who were women at the start of the 118th Congress in 2023.

Note: This interactive was originally published in January 2015. It was updated in September 2023 to reflect more recent data.