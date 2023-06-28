Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to look at changing marriage rates among 40-year-olds in the United States from 1850 to 2021. This analysis uses decennial census data and the American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is the largest household survey in the U.S., with a sample of more than 3 million addresses. Collected by the Census Bureau since 2001, it covers the topics previously included in the long form of the decennial census. The ACS is designed to provide estimates of the size and characteristics of the nation’s resident population.

These large datasets allow for reliable estimates of outcomes for people at a given age.

The data on cohabitation comes from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) 2022 Annual Social and Economic Supplement.

The microdata files used for this analysis were provided by the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) from the University of Minnesota. IPUMS standardizes variable names and coding across years as much as possible, making it easier to analyze the data over time. The first census after the American Revolution occurred in 1790. IPUMS has decennial census samples from 1850 on. The 1850 and 1860 census samples only include the free population.