Acknowledgments

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/science.
Primary research team
Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Brian Kennedy, Research Associate Meg Hefferon, Research Assistant Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor Isadora Milanez, Intern
Editorial and graphic design
Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor Shannon Greenwood, Copy Editor Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Assistant Sara Atske, Assistant Digital Producer