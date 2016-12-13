Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

In sub-Saharan Africa, 65% of Muslims have not completed even one year of school, compared with 29% of Christians

Muslim

Christian

Kenya

11%

59%

47pt. diff.

Chad

50

89

40

Cameroon

24

62

38

25

61

Ghana

36

30

65

Regional avg.

35

MALI

Nigeria

26

61

35

CHAD

SENEGAL

39

73

Ivory Coast

BURKINA FASO

34

BENIN

8

40

32

Rep. Congo

NIGERIA

IVORY

COAST

TOGO

ETHIOPIA

8

40

Gabon

32

SIERRA LEONE

CAMEROON

40

68

Senegal

28

LIBERIA

GHANA

UGANDA

50

77

Sierra Leone

27

CONGO

KENYA

GABON

RWANDA

DEM.

REP. OF

THE CONGO

Benin

48

75

27

BURUNDI

24

49

Togo

25

TANZANIA

Malawi

28

49

21

In 18 countries, Muslims are more likely than Christians to have no formal schooling by 10 percentage points or more.

70

87

Burkina Faso

18

MALAWI

Liberia

53

68

15

ZAMBIA

70

83

Ethiopia

13

MADAGASCAR

Mali

67

79

12

MOZAMBIQUE

31

42

Mozambique

9

MAURITIUS

Tanzania

22

26

In five countries, the gap is less than 10 points.

19

20

Zambia

SOUTH

AFRICA

Data not available for both Christians and Muslims

Mauritius

5

5

2

2

Uganda

9

16

D.R. Congo

7

Note: Adults ages 25 years and older as of 2010 (or latest year available). Muslim-Christian differences are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Nine additional countries in sub-Saharan Africa are not shown because of missing education data for either Christians or Muslims. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. See Methodology for details. “Religion and Education Around the World”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

5

19

South Africa

14

In four countries, Christians are more likely than Muslims to have no formal schooling by 10 points or more.

Rwanda

29

43

14

38

58

Madagascar

20

Burundi

32

55

23

