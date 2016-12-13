In sub-Saharan Africa, 65% of Muslims have not completed even one year of school, compared with 29% of Christians

Muslim
Christian
Kenya
11%
59%
47pt. diff.
Chad
50
89
40
Cameroon
24
62
38
25
61
Ghana
36
30
65
Regional avg.
35
MALI
Nigeria
26
61
35
CHAD
SENEGAL
39
73
Ivory Coast
BURKINA FASO
34
BENIN
8
40
32
Rep. Congo
NIGERIA
IVORY
COAST
TOGO
ETHIOPIA
8
40
Gabon
32
SIERRA LEONE
CAMEROON
40
68
Senegal
28
LIBERIA
GHANA
UGANDA
50
77
Sierra Leone
27
CONGO
KENYA
GABON
RWANDA
DEM.
REP. OF
THE CONGO
Benin
48
75
27
BURUNDI
24
49
Togo
25
TANZANIA
Malawi
28
49
21
In 18 countries, Muslims are more likely than Christians to have no formal schooling by 10 percentage points or more.
70
87
Burkina Faso
18
MALAWI
Liberia
53
68
15
ZAMBIA
70
83
Ethiopia
13
MADAGASCAR
Mali
67
79
12
MOZAMBIQUE
31
42
Mozambique
9
MAURITIUS
Tanzania
22
26
In five countries, the gap is less than 10 points.
19
20
Zambia
SOUTH
AFRICA
Data not available for both Christians and Muslims
Mauritius
5
5
2
2
Uganda
9
16
D.R. Congo
7
Note: Adults ages 25 years and older as of 2010 (or latest year available). Muslim-Christian differences are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Nine additional countries in sub-Saharan Africa are not shown because of missing education data for either Christians or Muslims. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. See Methodology for details. "Religion and Education Around the World"
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
5
19
South Africa
14
In four countries, Christians are more likely than Muslims to have no formal schooling by 10 points or more.
Rwanda
29
43
14
38
58
Madagascar
20
Burundi
32
55
23
MALI
CHAD
SENEGAL
BURKINA FASO
BENIN
IVORY
COAST
NIGERIA
ETHIOPIA
TOGO
SIERRA
LEONE
CAMEROON
LIBERIA
GHANA
UGANDA
CONGO
KENYA
GABON
RWANDA
DEM.
REP. OF
THE CONGO
BURUNDI
TANZANIA
Data not available for both Christians and Muslims
MALAWI
ZAMBIA
MADAGASCAR
MOZAMBIQUE
MAURITIUS
SOUTH
AFRICA
Christian
Muslim
Kenya
11%
47pt. diff.
59%
Chad
50
40
89
Cameroon
24
38
62
36
Ghana
25
61
30
65
35
Regional avg.
35
Nigeria
26
61
Ivory Coast
39
34
73
32
Rep. Congo
8
40
32
Gabon
8
40
28
Senegal
40
68
Sierra Leone
50
27
77
27
Benin
48
75
Togo
24
25
49
21
Malawi
28
49
Burkina Faso
70
18
87
15
Liberia
53
68
Ethiopia
70
13
83
12
Mali
67
79
Mozambique
31
42
Tanzania
22
26
Zambia
19
20
Mauritius
5
5
Uganda
2
2
7
D.R. Congo
9
16
South Africa
5
14
19
29
14
Rwanda
43
Madagascar
38
20
58
23
Burundi
32
55
Note: Adults ages 25 years and older as of 2010 (or latest year available). Muslim-Christian differences are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Nine additional countries in sub-Saharan Africa are not shown because of missing education data for either Christians or Muslims. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. See Methodology for more details. "Religion and Education Around the World"
PEW RESEARCH CENTER