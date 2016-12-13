In sub-Saharan Africa, 65% of Muslims have not completed even one year of school, compared with 29% of Christians

#g-religionEducation_dataEssay_ai2html_SSA-640px__640{

Christian

Muslim

Kenya

11%

59%

47pt. diff.

Chad

50

89

40

Cameroon

24

62

38

Ghana

25

61

36

Regional avg.

30

65

35

Nigeria

26

61

35

MALI

Ivory Coast

39

73

34

CHAD

SENEGAL

8

40

32

Rep. Congo

BURKINA FASO

BENIN

NIGERIA

IVORY COAST

TOGO

ETHIOPIA

Gabon

8

40

32

SIERRA LEONE

CAMEROON

Senegal

40

68

28

LIBERIA

GHANA

UGANDA

CONGO

KENYA

GABON

RWANDA

DEM. REP. OF THE CONGO

Sierra Leone

50

77

27

BURUNDI

TANZANIA

48

75

Benin

27

In 18 countries, Muslims are more likely than Christians to have no formal schooling by 10 percentage points or more.

Togo

24

49

25

MALAWI

ZAMBIA

28

49

Malawi

21

MADAGASCAR

MOZAMBIQUE

Burkina Faso

70

87

18

MAURITIUS

53

68

Liberia

15

Data not available for both Christians and Muslims

SOUTH AFRICA

Ethiopia

70

83

13

67

79

Mali

12

Mozambique

31

42

Note: Adults ages 25 years and older as of 2010 (or latest year available). Muslim-Christian differences are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Nine additional countries in sub-Saharan Africa are not shown because of missing education data for either Christians or Muslims. Source: Pew Research Center analysis. See Methodology for more details. “Religion and Education Around the World” PEW RESEARCH CENTER

22

26

Tanzania

In five countries, the gap is less than 10 points.

Zambia

19

20

5

5

Mauritius

Uganda

2

2

9

16

D.R. Congo

7

South Africa

5

19

In four countries, Christians are more likely than Muslims to have no formal schooling by 10points or more.

14

29

43

Rwanda

14

Madagascar

38

58

20

32

55

Burundi