Estimates of unauthorized immigrant population, by metro area, 2014

These estimates of unauthorized immigrant populations in 155 metropolitan areas were derived from a sample of census data, so they have a margin of error. The margins of error are included here as a rough guide to the possible range of the estimates. For example, the estimate of 40,000 for Albuquerque could range from 30,000 to 50,000.

Unauthorized immigrant % of… Rank by population
Area Total Margin of error Foreign-born pop. Total pop. Unauthorized immigrant Total population
Total U.S. 11,100,000 +/-170,000 26 3.5
Akron, OH +/-3,000 11 0.4 150 76
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY +/-5,000 8 0.6 140 65
Albuquerque, NM 40,000 +/-10,000 40 4.3 44 61
Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 15,000 +/-5,000 19 1.7 90 68
Amarillo, TX 5,000 +/-3,000 24 2.5 132 137
Anchorage, AK 5,000 +/-5,000 15 1.3 135 108
Ann Arbor, MI 10,000 +/-4,000 19 2.7 114 122
Asheville, NC 10,000 +/-3,000 34 1.7 118 99
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 250,000 +/-20,000 33 4.5 8 9
Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ 15,000 +/-5,000 30 4.9 94 134
Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 5,000 +/-3,000 23 1.3 128 96
Austin-Round Rock, TX 100,000 +/-15,000 34 5.0 20 32
Bakersfield, CA 45,000 +/-10,000 25 5.1 40 62
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 65,000 +/-10,000 22 2.3 29 21
Baton Rouge, LA 10,000 +/-4,000 32 1.1 115 69
Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 10,000 +/-4,000 32 2.7 109 118
Bellingham, WA +/-2,000 16 1.6 147 143
Birmingham-Hoover, AL 20,000 +/-4,000 47 1.7 78 50
Boise City, ID 20,000 +/-5,000 39 3.0 74 78
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 180,000 +/-20,000 21 3.7 12 10
Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT 65,000 +/-10,000 30 6.7 28 56
Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 40,000 +/-5,000 34 9.0 45 113
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY +/-5,000 5 0.3 146 49
Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 35,000 +/-5,000 28 4.8 50 80
Champaign-Urbana, IL +/-3,000 19 1.9 145 144
Charleston-North Charleston, SC 10,000 +/-4,000 29 1.4 111 74
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 95,000 +/-10,000 41 3.8 21 22
Chattanooga, TN-GA 10,000 +/-3,000 34 1.5 121 97
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 425,000 +/-30,000 25 4.5 6 3
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 20,000 +/-10,000 22 1.0 73 29
Cleveland-Elyria, OH 15,000 +/-5,000 14 0.8 84 31
College Station-Bryan, TX 10,000 +/-3,000 36 5.5 98 142
Colorado Springs, CO 10,000 +/-5,000 25 1.7 100 79
Columbia, SC 15,000 +/-5,000 31 1.8 91 70
Columbus, OH 35,000 +/-10,000 22 1.8 48 36
Corpus Christi, TX 10,000 +/-4,000 26 1.9 116 103
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 475,000 +/-25,000 37 6.9 4 4
Dayton, OH 5,000 +/-5,000 16 0.7 136 71
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 15,000 +/-5,000 24 2.2 93 86
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 130,000 +/-15,000 37 4.7 17 19
Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 10,000 +/-5,000 22 1.7 101 82
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 75,000 +/-15,000 18 1.8 26 14
El Centro, CA 10,000 +/-5,000 19 6.3 103 149
El Paso, TX 50,000 +/-10,000 22 5.7 38 67
Eugene, OR 5,000 +/-3,000 33 1.9 129 123
Fayetteville, NC +/-3,000 20 1.5 141 128
Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO 30,000 +/-5,000 53 6.5 53 106
Fort Wayne, IN 5,000 +/-4,000 31 2.0 123 121
Fresno, CA 50,000 +/-10,000 24 5.2 35 55
Gainesville, FL +/-2,000 12 1.2 151 136
Gainesville, GA 20,000 +/-2,000 58 10.1 77 147
Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI 20,000 +/-5,000 28 2.0 81 60
Greensboro-High Point, NC 30,000 +/-5,000 42 3.6 58 72
Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC 20,000 +/-4,000 37 2.0 79 58
Hanford-Corcoran, CA 10,000 +/-4,000 29 5.6 119 154
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 5,000 +/-5,000 19 1.2 125 92
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 30,000 +/-10,000 17 2.3 59 47
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 10,000 +/-2,000 53 2.7 106 117
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC 10,000 +/-3,000 53 5.4 105 146
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 575,000 +/-25,000 37 8.7 3 5
Huntsville, AL 5,000 +/-3,000 35 1.8 124 115
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 40,000 +/-10,000 32 2.1 41 33
Jacksonville, FL 20,000 +/-10,000 18 1.6 71 41
Kansas City, MO-KS 45,000 +/-10,000 31 2.2 39 28
Knoxville, TN 10,000 +/-4,000 30 1.2 104 57
Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 5,000 +/-2,000 25 2.8 138 148
Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 5,000 +/-4,000 28 2.8 134 140
Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 20,000 +/-5,000 32 3.1 76 84
Lancaster, PA +/-4,000 6 0.3 155 95
Lansing-East Lansing, MI +/-5,000 10 0.7 148 105
Laredo, TX 20,000 +/-5,000 29 7.5 75 133
Las Cruces, NM 10,000 +/-5,000 23 4.1 117 141
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 170,000 +/-10,000 35 8.0 14 30
Lincoln, NE +/-4,000 20 1.6 142 129
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 15,000 +/-4,000 49 2.2 87 77
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 1,000,000 +/-40,000 22 7.5 2 2
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 20,000 +/-5,000 27 1.5 82 44
Madera, CA 10,000 +/-4,000 32 6.8 107 152
Manchester-Nashua, NH 5,000 +/-4,000 15 1.4 139 124
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 85,000 +/-10,000 35 10.2 23 66
Memphis, TN-MS-AR 30,000 +/-5,000 48 2.6 52 46
Merced, CA 15,000 +/-5,000 24 6.3 83 135
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 450,000 +/-30,000 18 7.3 5 7
Midland, TX 10,000 +/-4,000 39 5.1 120 151
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI 35,000 +/-10,000 28 2.1 49 39
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 85,000 +/-15,000 23 2.3 25 16
Modesto, CA 25,000 +/-5,000 22 4.7 64 94
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 10,000 +/-3,000 47 2.7 102 114
Napa, CA 10,000 +/-3,000 35 8.1 99 155
Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL 30,000 +/-5,000 32 8.4 55 125
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 55,000 +/-10,000 36 2.8 33 34
New Haven-Milford, CT 30,000 +/-5,000 28 3.4 57 63
New Orleans-Metairie, LA 30,000 +/-5,000 34 2.6 51 43
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 1,150,000 +/-45,000 19 5.7 1 1
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 20,000 +/-5,000 24 3.0 70 73
Norwich-New London, CT +/-5,000 9 0.8 153 131
Ocala, FL +/-4,000 18 1.3 143 127
Odessa, TX 5,000 +/-3,000 33 4.5 126 153
Ogden-Clearfield, UT 10,000 +/-4,000 26 1.7 112 90
Oklahoma City, OK 50,000 +/-10,000 42 3.6 34 40
Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 25,000 +/-5,000 38 2.3 68 53
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 110,000 +/-20,000 26 4.6 19 25
Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 50,000 +/-10,000 25 5.7 37 64
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 5,000 +/-5,000 15 1.3 122 93
Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL +/-3,000 18 0.9 144 104
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 160,000 +/-20,000 24 2.6 15 6
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 250,000 +/-20,000 37 5.5 10 12
Pittsburgh, PA 15,000 +/-5,000 18 0.7 86 24
Port St. Lucie, FL 15,000 +/-5,000 24 3.5 85 109
Portland-South Portland, ME +/-5,000 9 0.5 152 98
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 90,000 +/-15,000 28 3.7 22 23
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 40,000 +/-5,000 18 2.4 42 38
Provo-Orem, UT 20,000 +/-3,000 45 3.3 80 91
Raleigh, NC 60,000 +/-10,000 38 4.5 31 42
Reading, PA 10,000 +/-4,000 32 2.5 108 116
Reno, NV 25,000 +/-5,000 41 6.0 62 111
Richmond, VA 25,000 +/-5,000 28 2.2 60 45
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 250,000 +/-20,000 25 5.6 9 13
Rochester, NY 5,000 +/-5,000 9 0.6 131 51
Rockford, IL 5,000 +/-4,000 24 2.0 130 126
Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA 60,000 +/-15,000 14 2.6 30 27
Salinas, CA 50,000 +/-10,000 35 10.2 36 102
Salisbury, MD-DE 10,000 +/-3,000 37 2.6 110 119
Salt Lake City, UT 55,000 +/-10,000 39 4.7 32 48
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 85,000 +/-10,000 30 3.7 24 26
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 170,000 +/-20,000 22 5.3 13 17
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 240,000 +/-25,000 17 5.3 11 11
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 120,000 +/-15,000 17 6.5 18 35
San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA 15,000 +/-4,000 42 5.2 89 130
Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 15,000 +/-4,000 25 4.7 96 132
Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 35,000 +/-5,000 35 8.1 47 110
Santa Rosa, CA 25,000 +/-5,000 33 5.4 61 100
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA 10,000 +/-4,000 31 1.9 113 101
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 150,000 +/-15,000 23 3.9 16 15
Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 5,000 +/-5,000 21 1.2 127 88
Springfield, MA 5,000 +/-5,000 11 0.9 137 89
St. Louis, MO-IL 25,000 +/-10,000 20 0.9 63 20
Stockton-Lodi, CA 40,000 +/-10,000 22 5.4 43 75
Syracuse, NY +/-4,000 4 0.2 154 81
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 75,000 +/-15,000 20 2.6 27 18
Toledo, OH +/-3,000 15 0.5 149 83
Trenton, NJ 25,000 +/-5,000 27 5.9 69 120
Tucson, AZ 35,000 +/-10,000 26 3.6 46 52
Urban Honolulu, HI 30,000 +/-10,000 16 3.0 54 54
Vallejo-Fairfield, CA 15,000 +/-5,000 17 3.4 88 112
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 25,000 +/-10,000 21 1.4 67 37
Visalia-Porterville, CA 30,000 +/-5,000 30 6.4 56 107
Waco, TX 10,000 +/-5,000 49 4.8 97 139
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 400,000 +/-30,000 29 6.8 7 8
Wichita, KS 15,000 +/-5,000 27 2.1 95 87
Winston-Salem, NC 25,000 +/-4,000 49 3.8 66 85
Worcester, MA-CT 15,000 +/-5,000 14 1.5 92 59
Yakima, WA 25,000 +/-5,000 52 9.9 65 138
Yuba City, CA 5,000 +/-3,000 20 3.6 133 150
Yuma, AZ 20,000 +/-4,000 37 10.3 72 145

Note: Rankings based on unrounded numbers. See methodology linked in post for rounding rules. Margin of error represents 90-percent confidence interval. Many differences are not statistically significant; only New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington and San Francisco differ from the area ranked immediately below. Metro areas defined using the 2013 definitions for metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented 2014 American Community Survey (IPUMS).

