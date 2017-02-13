Estimates of unauthorized immigrant population, by metro area, 2014

These estimates of unauthorized immigrant populations in 155 metropolitan areas were derived from a sample of census data, so they have a margin of error. The margins of error are included here as a rough guide to the possible range of the estimates. For example, the estimate of 40,000 for Albuquerque could range from 30,000 to 50,000.
|Unauthorized immigrant % of…
|Rank by population
|Area
|Total
|Margin of error
|Foreign-born pop.
|Total pop.
|Unauthorized immigrant
|Total population
|Total U.S.
|11,100,000
|+/-170,000
|26
|3.5
|–
|–
|Akron, OH
|+/-3,000
|11
|0.4
|150
|76
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|+/-5,000
|8
|0.6
|140
|65
|Albuquerque, NM
|40,000
|+/-10,000
|40
|4.3
|44
|61
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|19
|1.7
|90
|68
|Amarillo, TX
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|24
|2.5
|132
|137
|Anchorage, AK
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|15
|1.3
|135
|108
|Ann Arbor, MI
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|19
|2.7
|114
|122
|Asheville, NC
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|34
|1.7
|118
|99
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|250,000
|+/-20,000
|33
|4.5
|8
|9
|Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|30
|4.9
|94
|134
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|23
|1.3
|128
|96
|Austin-Round Rock, TX
|100,000
|+/-15,000
|34
|5.0
|20
|32
|Bakersfield, CA
|45,000
|+/-10,000
|25
|5.1
|40
|62
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|65,000
|+/-10,000
|22
|2.3
|29
|21
|Baton Rouge, LA
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|32
|1.1
|115
|69
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|32
|2.7
|109
|118
|Bellingham, WA
|+/-2,000
|16
|1.6
|147
|143
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|20,000
|+/-4,000
|47
|1.7
|78
|50
|Boise City, ID
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|39
|3.0
|74
|78
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|180,000
|+/-20,000
|21
|3.7
|12
|10
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|65,000
|+/-10,000
|30
|6.7
|28
|56
|Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
|40,000
|+/-5,000
|34
|9.0
|45
|113
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
|+/-5,000
|5
|0.3
|146
|49
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
|35,000
|+/-5,000
|28
|4.8
|50
|80
|Champaign-Urbana, IL
|+/-3,000
|19
|1.9
|145
|144
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|29
|1.4
|111
|74
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|95,000
|+/-10,000
|41
|3.8
|21
|22
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|34
|1.5
|121
|97
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|425,000
|+/-30,000
|25
|4.5
|6
|3
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|20,000
|+/-10,000
|22
|1.0
|73
|29
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|14
|0.8
|84
|31
|College Station-Bryan, TX
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|36
|5.5
|98
|142
|Colorado Springs, CO
|10,000
|+/-5,000
|25
|1.7
|100
|79
|Columbia, SC
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|31
|1.8
|91
|70
|Columbus, OH
|35,000
|+/-10,000
|22
|1.8
|48
|36
|Corpus Christi, TX
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|26
|1.9
|116
|103
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|475,000
|+/-25,000
|37
|6.9
|4
|4
|Dayton, OH
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|16
|0.7
|136
|71
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|24
|2.2
|93
|86
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|130,000
|+/-15,000
|37
|4.7
|17
|19
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
|10,000
|+/-5,000
|22
|1.7
|101
|82
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|75,000
|+/-15,000
|18
|1.8
|26
|14
|El Centro, CA
|10,000
|+/-5,000
|19
|6.3
|103
|149
|El Paso, TX
|50,000
|+/-10,000
|22
|5.7
|38
|67
|Eugene, OR
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|33
|1.9
|129
|123
|Fayetteville, NC
|+/-3,000
|20
|1.5
|141
|128
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|53
|6.5
|53
|106
|Fort Wayne, IN
|5,000
|+/-4,000
|31
|2.0
|123
|121
|Fresno, CA
|50,000
|+/-10,000
|24
|5.2
|35
|55
|Gainesville, FL
|+/-2,000
|12
|1.2
|151
|136
|Gainesville, GA
|20,000
|+/-2,000
|58
|10.1
|77
|147
|Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|28
|2.0
|81
|60
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|42
|3.6
|58
|72
|Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
|20,000
|+/-4,000
|37
|2.0
|79
|58
|Hanford-Corcoran, CA
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|29
|5.6
|119
|154
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|19
|1.2
|125
|92
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|30,000
|+/-10,000
|17
|2.3
|59
|47
|Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
|10,000
|+/-2,000
|53
|2.7
|106
|117
|Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|53
|5.4
|105
|146
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|575,000
|+/-25,000
|37
|8.7
|3
|5
|Huntsville, AL
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|35
|1.8
|124
|115
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|40,000
|+/-10,000
|32
|2.1
|41
|33
|Jacksonville, FL
|20,000
|+/-10,000
|18
|1.6
|71
|41
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|45,000
|+/-10,000
|31
|2.2
|39
|28
|Knoxville, TN
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|30
|1.2
|104
|57
|Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN
|5,000
|+/-2,000
|25
|2.8
|138
|148
|Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
|5,000
|+/-4,000
|28
|2.8
|134
|140
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|32
|3.1
|76
|84
|Lancaster, PA
|+/-4,000
|6
|0.3
|155
|95
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI
|+/-5,000
|10
|0.7
|148
|105
|Laredo, TX
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|29
|7.5
|75
|133
|Las Cruces, NM
|10,000
|+/-5,000
|23
|4.1
|117
|141
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|170,000
|+/-10,000
|35
|8.0
|14
|30
|Lincoln, NE
|+/-4,000
|20
|1.6
|142
|129
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|15,000
|+/-4,000
|49
|2.2
|87
|77
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|1,000,000
|+/-40,000
|22
|7.5
|2
|2
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|27
|1.5
|82
|44
|Madera, CA
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|32
|6.8
|107
|152
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|5,000
|+/-4,000
|15
|1.4
|139
|124
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
|85,000
|+/-10,000
|35
|10.2
|23
|66
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|48
|2.6
|52
|46
|Merced, CA
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|24
|6.3
|83
|135
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|450,000
|+/-30,000
|18
|7.3
|5
|7
|Midland, TX
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|39
|5.1
|120
|151
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
|35,000
|+/-10,000
|28
|2.1
|49
|39
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|85,000
|+/-15,000
|23
|2.3
|25
|16
|Modesto, CA
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|22
|4.7
|64
|94
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|47
|2.7
|102
|114
|Napa, CA
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|35
|8.1
|99
|155
|Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|32
|8.4
|55
|125
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
|55,000
|+/-10,000
|36
|2.8
|33
|34
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|28
|3.4
|57
|63
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|34
|2.6
|51
|43
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|1,150,000
|+/-45,000
|19
|5.7
|1
|1
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
|20,000
|+/-5,000
|24
|3.0
|70
|73
|Norwich-New London, CT
|+/-5,000
|9
|0.8
|153
|131
|Ocala, FL
|+/-4,000
|18
|1.3
|143
|127
|Odessa, TX
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|33
|4.5
|126
|153
|Ogden-Clearfield, UT
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|26
|1.7
|112
|90
|Oklahoma City, OK
|50,000
|+/-10,000
|42
|3.6
|34
|40
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|38
|2.3
|68
|53
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|110,000
|+/-20,000
|26
|4.6
|19
|25
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|50,000
|+/-10,000
|25
|5.7
|37
|64
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|15
|1.3
|122
|93
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
|+/-3,000
|18
|0.9
|144
|104
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|160,000
|+/-20,000
|24
|2.6
|15
|6
|Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
|250,000
|+/-20,000
|37
|5.5
|10
|12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|18
|0.7
|86
|24
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|24
|3.5
|85
|109
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|+/-5,000
|9
|0.5
|152
|98
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|90,000
|+/-15,000
|28
|3.7
|22
|23
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|40,000
|+/-5,000
|18
|2.4
|42
|38
|Provo-Orem, UT
|20,000
|+/-3,000
|45
|3.3
|80
|91
|Raleigh, NC
|60,000
|+/-10,000
|38
|4.5
|31
|42
|Reading, PA
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|32
|2.5
|108
|116
|Reno, NV
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|41
|6.0
|62
|111
|Richmond, VA
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|28
|2.2
|60
|45
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|250,000
|+/-20,000
|25
|5.6
|9
|13
|Rochester, NY
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|9
|0.6
|131
|51
|Rockford, IL
|5,000
|+/-4,000
|24
|2.0
|130
|126
|Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
|60,000
|+/-15,000
|14
|2.6
|30
|27
|Salinas, CA
|50,000
|+/-10,000
|35
|10.2
|36
|102
|Salisbury, MD-DE
|10,000
|+/-3,000
|37
|2.6
|110
|119
|Salt Lake City, UT
|55,000
|+/-10,000
|39
|4.7
|32
|48
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|85,000
|+/-10,000
|30
|3.7
|24
|26
|San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
|170,000
|+/-20,000
|22
|5.3
|13
|17
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|240,000
|+/-25,000
|17
|5.3
|11
|11
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|120,000
|+/-15,000
|17
|6.5
|18
|35
|San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
|15,000
|+/-4,000
|42
|5.2
|89
|130
|Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
|15,000
|+/-4,000
|25
|4.7
|96
|132
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
|35,000
|+/-5,000
|35
|8.1
|47
|110
|Santa Rosa, CA
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|33
|5.4
|61
|100
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
|10,000
|+/-4,000
|31
|1.9
|113
|101
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|150,000
|+/-15,000
|23
|3.9
|16
|15
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|21
|1.2
|127
|88
|Springfield, MA
|5,000
|+/-5,000
|11
|0.9
|137
|89
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|25,000
|+/-10,000
|20
|0.9
|63
|20
|Stockton-Lodi, CA
|40,000
|+/-10,000
|22
|5.4
|43
|75
|Syracuse, NY
|+/-4,000
|4
|0.2
|154
|81
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|75,000
|+/-15,000
|20
|2.6
|27
|18
|Toledo, OH
|+/-3,000
|15
|0.5
|149
|83
|Trenton, NJ
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|27
|5.9
|69
|120
|Tucson, AZ
|35,000
|+/-10,000
|26
|3.6
|46
|52
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|30,000
|+/-10,000
|16
|3.0
|54
|54
|Vallejo-Fairfield, CA
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|17
|3.4
|88
|112
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|25,000
|+/-10,000
|21
|1.4
|67
|37
|Visalia-Porterville, CA
|30,000
|+/-5,000
|30
|6.4
|56
|107
|Waco, TX
|10,000
|+/-5,000
|49
|4.8
|97
|139
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|400,000
|+/-30,000
|29
|6.8
|7
|8
|Wichita, KS
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|27
|2.1
|95
|87
|Winston-Salem, NC
|25,000
|+/-4,000
|49
|3.8
|66
|85
|Worcester, MA-CT
|15,000
|+/-5,000
|14
|1.5
|92
|59
|Yakima, WA
|25,000
|+/-5,000
|52
|9.9
|65
|138
|Yuba City, CA
|5,000
|+/-3,000
|20
|3.6
|133
|150
|Yuma, AZ
|20,000
|+/-4,000
|37
|10.3
|72
|145
Note: Rankings based on unrounded numbers. See methodology linked in post for rounding rules. Margin of error represents 90-percent confidence interval. Many differences are not statistically significant; only New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington and San Francisco differ from the area ranked immediately below. Metro areas defined using the 2013 definitions for metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.Source: Pew Research Center estimates based on augmented 2014 American Community Survey (IPUMS).