Number of Flint water crisis-related stories identified in the local/regional and national news outlets studied

Local and regional news coverage about the Flint water crisis was minimal in 2014

Note: Data represent stories identified in local, regional and national news media and were retrieved from LexisNexis and ProQuest News & Newspapers databases. Local and regional news media include daily, weekly and alt-weekly newspapers in the Flint and Detroit regions, as well as the digital outlet MLive.com. National news media include national newspapers and TV network evening programming. For a full list of news outlets, see the Methodology.

Source: Pew Research Center audit of local, regional and national news coverage of the Flint water crisis, Jan. 5, 2014–July 2, 2016.

“Searching for News: The Flint Water Crisis”

