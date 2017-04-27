Local and regional news coverage about the Flint water crisis was minimal in 2014
Number of Flint water crisis-related stories identified in the local/regional and national news outlets studied
Local/regional media
National media
250 stories
200
Sep 5
Flint issues another advisory
150
Aug 16
Boil water advisory issued
Apr 25
Flint switches from Detroit to Flint River for tap water
Oct 13
GM stops using Flint River water
100
50
0
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
M
J
2014
2015
2016
Note: Data represent stories identified in local, regional and national news media and were retrieved from LexisNexis and ProQuest News & Newspapers databases. Local and regional news media include daily, weekly and alt-weekly newspapers in the Flint and Detroit regions, as well as the digital outlet MLive.com. National news media include national newspapers and TV network evening programming. For a full list of news outlets, see the Methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center audit of local, regional and national news coverage of the Flint water crisis, Jan. 5, 2014–July 2, 2016.
“Searching for News: The Flint Water Crisis”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Local and regional news coverage about the Flint water crisis was minimal in 2014
Number of Flint water crisis-related stories identified in the local/regional and national news outlets studied
Local/regional
National
Sep 5
Flint issues another advisory
250 stories
200
Aug 16
Boil water advisory issued
Oct 13
GM stops using Flint River water
150
Apr 25
Flint switches from Detroit to Flint River for tap water
100
50
0
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
2014
2015
2016
Note: Data represent stories identified in local, regional and national news media and were retrieved from LexisNexis and ProQuest News & Newspapers databases. Local and regional news media include daily, weekly and alt-weekly newspapers in the Flint and Detroit regions, as well as the digital outlet MLive.com. National news media include national newspapers and TV network evening programming. For a full list of news outlets, see the Methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center audit of local, regional and national news coverage of the Flint water crisis, Jan. 5, 2014–July 2, 2016.
“Searching for News: The Flint Water Crisis”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Local and regional news coverage about the Flint water crisis was minimal in 2014
Number of Flint water crisis-related stories identified in the local/regional and national news outlets studied
Local/regional
National
250 stories
200
C
150
D
B
A
100
50
0
2014
2015
2016
A
Apr 25 Flint switches from Detroit to Flint River for tap water
Aug 16 Boil water advisory issued
B
Sep 5 Flint issues another advisory
C
Oct 13 GM stops using Flint River water
D
Note: Data represent stories identified in local, regional and national news media and were retrieved from LexisNexis and ProQuest News & Newspapers databases. Local and regional news media include daily, weekly and alt-weekly newspapers in the Flint and Detroit regions, as well as the digital outlet MLive.com. National news media include national newspapers and TV network evening programming. For a full list of news outlets, see the Methodology.
Source: Pew Research Center audit of local, regional and national news coverage of the Flint water crisis, Jan. 5, 2014–July 2, 2016.
“Searching for News: The Flint Water Crisis”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER