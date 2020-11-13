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American life in the midst of crisis: How people are using technology as their lives are upended

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  1. American life in the midst of crisis: How people are using technology as their lives are upended

Lee Rainie, Director of Internet and Technology Research at the Pew Research Center, presented this material on October 14, 2020 at a gathering sponsored by the International Institute of Communications. He described the most recent Center public opinion surveys since mid-March, covering the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, racial justice protests that began in the summer, and the final stages of the 2020 presidential election campaign. He particularly examined how and why people are using the internet in the midst of multiple national crises and their concerns about digital divide and homework gap issues. And he covered how the Center has researched the impact of misinformation in recent years.

 

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  1. American life in the midst of crisis: How people are using technology as their lives are upended