Technology use in Africa: Social Networks

% of adults who use online social networking sites (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 United States 61 62 65 69 69 Canada — — 66 65 68 France — — 43 48 53 Germany — — 42 37 40 Greece — — — 46 45 Hungary — — — 53 56 Italy — — 47 53 48 Netherlands — — — 70 61 Poland 43 39 46 50 46 Spain — — 57 63 59 Sweden — — — 71 67 United Kingdom — — 58 61 60 Russia 57 62 61 — 66 Australia — — 65 70 69 China 26 37 41 60 — India 8 13 14 14 20 Indonesia 19 21 26 — 26 Japan — — 36 43 39 Philippines 30 39 35 — 49 South Korea — — 51 — 69 Vietnam — 34 38 — 53 Israel — — 65 — 68 Jordan 40 39 60 — 75 Lebanon 41 42 49 — 72 Tunisia 34 37 — — 38 Turkey 32 — 62 — 63 Ghana 20 15 20 — 32 Kenya 28 26 32 — 30 Nigeria 28 32 33 — 35 Senegal 25 24 23 — 35 South Africa 27 30 31 — 43 Tanzania — 15 17 — 20 Argentina 51 52 59 — 65 Brazil 36 42 48 — 53 Chile 50 66 66 — 63 Colombia — 46 — — 61 Mexico 35 41 44 — 53 Peru — 39 42 — 53 Venezuela 49 59 59 — 59

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.