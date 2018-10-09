Technology use in Africa: Social Networks

% of adults who use online social networking sites (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)
|Country
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|United States
|61
|62
|65
|69
|69
|Canada
|—
|—
|66
|65
|68
|France
|—
|—
|43
|48
|53
|Germany
|—
|—
|42
|37
|40
|Greece
|—
|—
|—
|46
|45
|Hungary
|—
|—
|—
|53
|56
|Italy
|—
|—
|47
|53
|48
|Netherlands
|—
|—
|—
|70
|61
|Poland
|43
|39
|46
|50
|46
|Spain
|—
|—
|57
|63
|59
|Sweden
|—
|—
|—
|71
|67
|United Kingdom
|—
|—
|58
|61
|60
|Russia
|57
|62
|61
|—
|66
|Australia
|—
|—
|65
|70
|69
|China
|26
|37
|41
|60
|—
|India
|8
|13
|14
|14
|20
|Indonesia
|19
|21
|26
|—
|26
|Japan
|—
|—
|36
|43
|39
|Philippines
|30
|39
|35
|—
|49
|South Korea
|—
|—
|51
|—
|69
|Vietnam
|—
|34
|38
|—
|53
|Israel
|—
|—
|65
|—
|68
|Jordan
|40
|39
|60
|—
|75
|Lebanon
|41
|42
|49
|—
|72
|Tunisia
|34
|37
|—
|—
|38
|Turkey
|32
|—
|62
|—
|63
|Ghana
|20
|15
|20
|—
|32
|Kenya
|28
|26
|32
|—
|30
|Nigeria
|28
|32
|33
|—
|35
|Senegal
|25
|24
|23
|—
|35
|South Africa
|27
|30
|31
|—
|43
|Tanzania
|—
|15
|17
|—
|20
|Argentina
|51
|52
|59
|—
|65
|Brazil
|36
|42
|48
|—
|53
|Chile
|50
|66
|66
|—
|63
|Colombia
|—
|46
|—
|—
|61
|Mexico
|35
|41
|44
|—
|53
|Peru
|—
|39
|42
|—
|53
|Venezuela
|49
|59
|59
|—
|59
Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.