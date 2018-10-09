Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Technology use in Africa: Social Networks

% of adults who use online social networking sites (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
United States 61 62 65 69 69
Canada 66 65 68
France 43 48 53
Germany 42 37 40
Greece 46 45
Hungary 53 56
Italy 47 53 48
Netherlands 70 61
Poland 43 39 46 50 46
Spain 57 63 59
Sweden 71 67
United Kingdom 58 61 60
Russia 57 62 61 66
Australia 65 70 69
China 26 37 41 60
India 8 13 14 14 20
Indonesia 19 21 26 26
Japan 36 43 39
Philippines 30 39 35 49
South Korea 51 69
Vietnam 34 38 53
Israel 65 68
Jordan 40 39 60 75
Lebanon 41 42 49 72
Tunisia 34 37 38
Turkey 32 62 63
Ghana 20 15 20 32
Kenya 28 26 32 30
Nigeria 28 32 33 35
Senegal 25 24 23 35
South Africa 27 30 31 43
Tanzania 15 17 20
Argentina 51 52 59 65
Brazil 36 42 48 53
Chile 50 66 66 63
Colombia 46 61
Mexico 35 41 44 53
Peru 39 42 53
Venezuela 49 59 59 59

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.