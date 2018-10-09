Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics
  • Database

|

Technology use in Africa: Mobile phones

% of adults who own a cellphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
United States 89 89 91 95 95
Canada 79 83 86 83
France 86 85 85 91 93
Germany 88 90 94 94 92
Greece 88 88 89 91
Hungary 89 91
Italy 92 93 95 89 90
Netherlands 96 96
Poland 84 84 88 89 91
Spain 91 91 96 97 97
Sweden 97
United Kingdom 92 92 92 93 93
Russia 94 96 96 96
Australia 91 94 95 94
China 95 97 97 97
India 77 81 78 72 73
Indonesia 78 78 77 75
Japan 85 87 89 92 92
Philippines 71 74 70 74
South Korea 100 100 100 100
Vietnam 82 86 92
Israel 92 93 97 97
Jordan 95 97 98 99
Lebanon 86 85 88 95
Tunisia 88 86 84
Turkey 87 95 96
Ghana 79 83 75 80
Kenya 82 82 82 80
Nigeria 78 89 89 80
Senegal 81 83 83 79
South Africa 91 89 89 91
Tanzania 73 73 75
Argentina 83 82 82 85
Brazil 80 87 86 86
Chile 91 93 93 93
Colombia 89 89
Mexico 63 74 72 75
Peru 77 78 84
Venezuela 88 83 77

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.