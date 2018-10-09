Technology use in Africa: Mobile phones

% of adults who own a cellphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)
|Country
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|United States
|89
|89
|91
|95
|95
|Canada
|79
|—
|83
|86
|83
|France
|86
|85
|85
|91
|93
|Germany
|88
|90
|94
|94
|92
|Greece
|88
|88
|—
|89
|91
|Hungary
|—
|—
|—
|89
|91
|Italy
|92
|93
|95
|89
|90
|Netherlands
|—
|—
|—
|96
|96
|Poland
|84
|84
|88
|89
|91
|Spain
|91
|91
|96
|97
|97
|Sweden
|—
|—
|—
|—
|97
|United Kingdom
|92
|92
|92
|93
|93
|Russia
|94
|96
|96
|—
|96
|Australia
|91
|—
|94
|95
|94
|China
|95
|97
|97
|97
|—
|India
|77
|81
|78
|72
|73
|Indonesia
|78
|78
|77
|—
|75
|Japan
|85
|87
|89
|92
|92
|Philippines
|71
|74
|70
|—
|74
|South Korea
|100
|100
|100
|—
|100
|Vietnam
|—
|82
|86
|—
|92
|Israel
|92
|93
|97
|—
|97
|Jordan
|95
|97
|98
|—
|99
|Lebanon
|86
|85
|88
|—
|95
|Tunisia
|88
|86
|—
|—
|84
|Turkey
|87
|—
|95
|—
|96
|Ghana
|79
|83
|75
|—
|80
|Kenya
|82
|82
|82
|—
|80
|Nigeria
|78
|89
|89
|—
|80
|Senegal
|81
|83
|83
|—
|79
|South Africa
|91
|89
|89
|—
|91
|Tanzania
|—
|73
|73
|—
|75
|Argentina
|83
|82
|82
|—
|85
|Brazil
|80
|87
|86
|—
|86
|Chile
|91
|93
|93
|—
|93
|Colombia
|—
|89
|—
|—
|89
|Mexico
|63
|74
|72
|—
|75
|Peru
|—
|77
|78
|—
|84
|Venezuela
|—
|88
|83
|—
|77
Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.