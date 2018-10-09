Technology use in Africa: Mobile phones

% of adults who own a cellphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 United States 89 89 91 95 95 Canada 79 — 83 86 83 France 86 85 85 91 93 Germany 88 90 94 94 92 Greece 88 88 — 89 91 Hungary — — — 89 91 Italy 92 93 95 89 90 Netherlands — — — 96 96 Poland 84 84 88 89 91 Spain 91 91 96 97 97 Sweden — — — — 97 United Kingdom 92 92 92 93 93 Russia 94 96 96 — 96 Australia 91 — 94 95 94 China 95 97 97 97 — India 77 81 78 72 73 Indonesia 78 78 77 — 75 Japan 85 87 89 92 92 Philippines 71 74 70 — 74 South Korea 100 100 100 — 100 Vietnam — 82 86 — 92 Israel 92 93 97 — 97 Jordan 95 97 98 — 99 Lebanon 86 85 88 — 95 Tunisia 88 86 — — 84 Turkey 87 — 95 — 96 Ghana 79 83 75 — 80 Kenya 82 82 82 — 80 Nigeria 78 89 89 — 80 Senegal 81 83 83 — 79 South Africa 91 89 89 — 91 Tanzania — 73 73 — 75 Argentina 83 82 82 — 85 Brazil 80 87 86 — 86 Chile 91 93 93 — 93 Colombia — 89 — — 89 Mexico 63 74 72 — 75 Peru — 77 78 — 84 Venezuela — 88 83 — 77

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.