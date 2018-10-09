Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Technology use in Africa: Internet

% of adults who use the internet at least occasionally or own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
United States 84 84 86 88 89
Canada 90 91 91
France 75 81 87
Germany 85 85 87
Greece 60 66
Hungary 66 74
Italy 72 71 71
Netherlands 95 93
Poland 63 63 69 73 75
Spain 87 90 87
Sweden 93 92
United Kingdom 88 89 88
Russia 66 73 72 78
Australia 93 93 93
China 55 63 65 71
India 16 20 22 21 25
Indonesia 23 24 30 30
Japan 69 72 76
Philippines 34 42 40 56
South Korea 94 96
Vietnam 43 50 64
Israel 86 88
Jordan 47 47 67 80
Lebanon 57 62 66 83
Tunisia 40 42 44
Turkey 41 72 76
Ghana 26 21 25 39
Kenya 37 29 40 39
Nigeria 33 39 39 42
Senegal 34 28 31 46
South Africa 43 41 42 59
Tanzania 19 21 25
Argentina 68 62 71 78
Brazil 49 51 60 70
Chile 66 76 78 78
Colombia 57 75
Mexico 45 50 54 67
Peru 46 52 64
Venezuela 59 67 67 72

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.