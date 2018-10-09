Technology use in Africa: Internet

% of adults who use the internet at least occasionally or own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)
|Country
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|United States
|84
|84
|86
|88
|89
|Canada
|—
|—
|90
|91
|91
|France
|—
|—
|75
|81
|87
|Germany
|—
|—
|85
|85
|87
|Greece
|—
|—
|—
|60
|66
|Hungary
|—
|—
|—
|66
|74
|Italy
|—
|—
|72
|71
|71
|Netherlands
|—
|—
|—
|95
|93
|Poland
|63
|63
|69
|73
|75
|Spain
|—
|—
|87
|90
|87
|Sweden
|—
|—
|—
|93
|92
|United Kingdom
|—
|—
|88
|89
|88
|Russia
|66
|73
|72
|—
|78
|Australia
|—
|—
|93
|93
|93
|China
|55
|63
|65
|71
|—
|India
|16
|20
|22
|21
|25
|Indonesia
|23
|24
|30
|—
|30
|Japan
|—
|—
|69
|72
|76
|Philippines
|34
|42
|40
|—
|56
|South Korea
|—
|—
|94
|—
|96
|Vietnam
|—
|43
|50
|—
|64
|Israel
|—
|—
|86
|—
|88
|Jordan
|47
|47
|67
|—
|80
|Lebanon
|57
|62
|66
|—
|83
|Tunisia
|40
|42
|—
|—
|44
|Turkey
|41
|—
|72
|—
|76
|Ghana
|26
|21
|25
|—
|39
|Kenya
|37
|29
|40
|—
|39
|Nigeria
|33
|39
|39
|—
|42
|Senegal
|34
|28
|31
|—
|46
|South Africa
|43
|41
|42
|—
|59
|Tanzania
|—
|19
|21
|—
|25
|Argentina
|68
|62
|71
|—
|78
|Brazil
|49
|51
|60
|—
|70
|Chile
|66
|76
|78
|—
|78
|Colombia
|—
|57
|—
|—
|75
|Mexico
|45
|50
|54
|—
|67
|Peru
|—
|46
|52
|—
|64
|Venezuela
|59
|67
|67
|—
|72
Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.