Technology use in Africa: Internet

% of adults who use the internet at least occasionally or own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 United States 84 84 86 88 89 Canada — — 90 91 91 France — — 75 81 87 Germany — — 85 85 87 Greece — — — 60 66 Hungary — — — 66 74 Italy — — 72 71 71 Netherlands — — — 95 93 Poland 63 63 69 73 75 Spain — — 87 90 87 Sweden — — — 93 92 United Kingdom — — 88 89 88 Russia 66 73 72 — 78 Australia — — 93 93 93 China 55 63 65 71 — India 16 20 22 21 25 Indonesia 23 24 30 — 30 Japan — — 69 72 76 Philippines 34 42 40 — 56 South Korea — — 94 — 96 Vietnam — 43 50 — 64 Israel — — 86 — 88 Jordan 47 47 67 — 80 Lebanon 57 62 66 — 83 Tunisia 40 42 — — 44 Turkey 41 — 72 — 76 Ghana 26 21 25 — 39 Kenya 37 29 40 — 39 Nigeria 33 39 39 — 42 Senegal 34 28 31 — 46 South Africa 43 41 42 — 59 Tanzania — 19 21 — 25 Argentina 68 62 71 — 78 Brazil 49 51 60 — 70 Chile 66 76 78 — 78 Colombia — 57 — — 75 Mexico 45 50 54 — 67 Peru — 46 52 — 64 Venezuela 59 67 67 — 72

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.