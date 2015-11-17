Publics Worldwide Support Right to Criticize Their Government

People should be able to make statements that __ publicly
|Country
|Criticize the government’s policies
|Are offensive to minority groups
|Are offensive to your religion and beliefs
|Are sexually explicit
|Call for violent protests
|U.S.
|95%
|67%
|77%
|52%
|44%
|Canada
|93%
|52%
|64%
|37%
|29%
|France
|89%
|51%
|53%
|41%
|32%
|Germany
|93%
|27%
|38%
|23%
|11%
|Italy
|88%
|32%
|29%
|36%
|30%
|Poland
|89%
|41%
|40%
|50%
|60%
|Spain
|96%
|57%
|54%
|70%
|32%
|UK
|94%
|54%
|57%
|31%
|22%
|Russia
|72%
|26%
|22%
|16%
|17%
|Ukraine
|87%
|18%
|12%
|8%
|8%
|Turkey
|52%
|25%
|24%
|20%
|24%
|Jordan
|64%
|6%
|4%
|7%
|13%
|Lebanon
|98%
|1%
|1%
|34%
|6%
|Palest. ter.
|74%
|24%
|20%
|17%
|30%
|Israel
|93%
|36%
|32%
|41%
|15%
|Australia
|95%
|56%
|62%
|33%
|35%
|India
|72%
|26%
|28%
|22%
|25%
|Indonesia
|72%
|23%
|26%
|15%
|22%
|Japan
|67%
|14%
|24%
|10%
|9%
|Malaysia
|63%
|27%
|26%
|*
|25%
|Pakistan
|54%
|16%
|20%
|11%
|20%
|Philippines
|73%
|58%
|59%
|42%
|50%
|South Korea
|70%
|42%
|51%
|17%
|24%
|Vietnam
|61%
|34%
|37%
|9%
|20%
|Argentina
|91%
|49%
|40%
|27%
|21%
|Brazil
|90%
|48%
|43%
|23%
|20%
|Chile
|94%
|29%
|26%
|27%
|27%
|Mexico
|84%
|65%
|56%
|36%
|39%
|Peru
|76%
|51%
|50%
|30%
|35%
|Venezuela
|89%
|53%
|51%
|37%
|35%
|Burkina Faso
|80%
|16%
|11%
|13%
|11%
|Ghana
|79%
|41%
|27%
|21%
|17%
|Kenya
|74%
|42%
|43%
|30%
|30%
|Nigeria
|71%
|31%
|33%
|22%
|25%
|Senegal
|60%
|10%
|6%
|13%
|9%
|South Africa
|64%
|51%
|50%
|36%
|42%
|Tanzania
|80%
|66%
|40%
|26%
|25%
|Uganda
|61%
|27%
|17%
|13%
|19%
* Question not asked in Malaysia.
Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q30a-e.