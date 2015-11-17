Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Publics Worldwide Support Right to Criticize Their Government

People should be able to make statements that __ publicly

Country Criticize the government’s policies Are offensive to minority groups Are offensive to your religion and beliefs Are sexually explicit Call for violent protests
U.S. 95% 67% 77% 52% 44%
Canada 93% 52% 64% 37% 29%
France 89% 51% 53% 41% 32%
Germany 93% 27% 38% 23% 11%
Italy 88% 32% 29% 36% 30%
Poland 89% 41% 40% 50% 60%
Spain 96% 57% 54% 70% 32%
UK 94% 54% 57% 31% 22%
Russia 72% 26% 22% 16% 17%
Ukraine 87% 18% 12% 8% 8%
Turkey 52% 25% 24% 20% 24%
Jordan 64% 6% 4% 7% 13%
Lebanon 98% 1% 1% 34% 6%
Palest. ter. 74% 24% 20% 17% 30%
Israel 93% 36% 32% 41% 15%
Australia 95% 56% 62% 33% 35%
India 72% 26% 28% 22% 25%
Indonesia 72% 23% 26% 15% 22%
Japan 67% 14% 24% 10% 9%
Malaysia 63% 27% 26% * 25%
Pakistan 54% 16% 20% 11% 20%
Philippines 73% 58% 59% 42% 50%
South Korea 70% 42% 51% 17% 24%
Vietnam 61% 34% 37% 9% 20%
Argentina 91% 49% 40% 27% 21%
Brazil 90% 48% 43% 23% 20%
Chile 94% 29% 26% 27% 27%
Mexico 84% 65% 56% 36% 39%
Peru 76% 51% 50% 30% 35%
Venezuela 89% 53% 51% 37% 35%
Burkina Faso 80% 16% 11% 13% 11%
Ghana 79% 41% 27% 21% 17%
Kenya 74% 42% 43% 30% 30%
Nigeria 71% 31% 33% 22% 25%
Senegal 60% 10% 6% 13% 9%
South Africa 64% 51% 50% 36% 42%
Tanzania 80% 66% 40% 26% 25%
Uganda 61% 27% 17% 13% 19%

* Question not asked in Malaysia.

Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q30a-e.

