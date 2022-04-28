This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Christine Huang, Research Analyst

Laura Silver, Senior Researcher

Laura Clancy, Research Assistant

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy

Nick Bertoni, Senior Panel Manager

Alexandra Castillo, Research Methodologist

Janakee Chavda, Editorial Assistant

Aidan Connaughton, Research Assistant

Moira Fagan, Research Analyst

Janell Fetterolf, Senior Researcher

Shannon Greenwood, Digital Producer

Sneha Gubbala, Research Assistant

Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Hannah Klein, Communications Manager

Gar Meng Leong, Communications Associate

Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Assistant

Clark Letterman, Senior Survey Manager

Gracie Martinez, Senior Administrative Coordinator

J.J. Moncus, Research Assistant

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Shannon Schumacher, Research Associate

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Adam Wolsky, Research Methodologist