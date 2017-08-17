God or the divine is referenced in every state constitution
The U.S. Constitution never explicitly mentions God or the divine, but the same cannot be said of the nation’s state constitutions. In fact, God or the divine is mentioned at least once in each of the 50 state constitutions and nearly 200 times overall, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.
All but four state constitutions – those in Colorado, Iowa, Hawaii and Washington – use the word “God” at least once. The constitutions in Colorado, Iowa and Washington refer to a “Supreme Being” or “Supreme Ruler of the Universe,” while Hawaii’s constitution makes reference to the divine only in its preamble, which states that the people of Hawaii are “grateful for Divine Guidance.”
Most state constitutions – 34 – refer to God more than once. Of the 116 times the word appears in state constitutions, eight are in the Massachusetts constitution, and New Hampshire and Vermont have six references each. Perhaps surprisingly, all three of these states are among the least religious in the country, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center analysis.
In addition to the 116 mentions of God, there are also 14 mentions of a Supreme or Sovereign Being, seven mentions of the “Creator,” three mentions of “providence,” four mentions of “divine” and 46 instances of the word “almighty.” While there are 32 mentions of the word “Lord,” all but one refer to “the year of our Lord” and so are not direct references to God. (Indeed, the U.S. Constitution also makes reference to “the year of our Lord.”) There also are seven mentions of the word “Christian.”
A handful of state constitutions explicitly prohibit those who do not believe in God from holding public office. However, these bans have not recently been enforced because it is generally assumed that they violate the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on requiring religious tests for those holding public office.
For this analysis, up-to-date constitutions were obtained from state-run websites and searched for a variety of keywords, including “God,” “creator,” “divine,” “Lord,” “Supreme Being” and others. Mentions that were inherently unrelated to religion were removed. For example, Rhode Island’s capital is Providence, so mentions of the capital were not counted in this analysis. At the same time, a mention of “the good providence of God” in Connecticut’s constitution was counted as both an instance of the word “God” and the word “providence.”
Topics: Religion and Society, Religion and Government, Religion and U.S. Politics, State and Local Government
-
Aleksandra Sandstrom is a copy editor focusing on religion at Pew Research Center.
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
Listen, let’s stop bantering about whether there is or is not a God. Neither side is going to convince the other. Why not ponder whether other parts of our various Constitutions need amending?
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
Strictly speaking this isn’t true: “The U.S. Constitution never explicitly mentions God or the divine,” See the very last line of the unamended Constitution: :”DONE in Convention by the Unanimous Consent of the States present the Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and Eighty seven and of the Independence of the United States of America the Twelfth.” “our Lord” means Jesus Christ.
Of course one can counter that this is merely a convention of the time and unrelated to religious conviction. But that might beg the question….
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
During a controversy over school prayer, Professor Harry V. Jaffa suggested that Preambles to State Constitutions which contained gratitude to God be used in lieu of prayers. Would “malign” intentions be sufficient to scuttle such a use? In light of Trinity Lutheran, I’m not sure at all.
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
I think that reports regarding the passing of God are vastly exaggerated. If one wants to brag about how rational and reasonable our society has become, the proof is well represented in those who spend their time in childish, unsubstantiated name-calling, attending anti-free-speech demonstrations and shouting or beating down anyone who disagrees with them. Lenin, Stalin, Mao and Hitler didn’t believe in God either.
(I would be glad to give my name, but with the rapidly spreading demise of free-speech and rise of intolerance, the threat to my family is too great.)
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
Coming from Europe I really do not understand how well thinking americans still believe in a ‘God’
Anonymous • 1 week ago
You realize that there are well thinking people in Europe who believe in God, too, right? Just being from there doesn’t make you superior. Europe is actually the fastest growing Muslim continent–before the mass influx of refugees.
Morgan Hastings • 1 week ago
i’ve heard that from other europeans. the u.s. is rapidly becoming more secular thank goodness. but the number of people (and politicians) who don’t understand the first amendment is staggering.
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
God is the first coordinator of life he’s in everything.
cato • 2 weeks ago
Scary…
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
What do you think “by their Creator” means?
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
That is not in the Constitution.
Anonymous • 2 weeks ago
This quote is from the Declaration of Independence not the US Constitution. While a moving document, the Declaration has no legal status.
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
The author, Aleksandra Sandstrom, is incorrect with respect to the statement “these bans have not recently been enforced because it is generally presumed that they violate the U. S. Constitution’s prohibition on requiring religious tests for those holding public office.” There is no presumption. The Supreme Court ruled in Torcaso v. Watkins, 367 U.S. 488 (1961) — 56 years ago — that the bans are unconstitutional. I would posit that if Confederate statues on public property should be removed as counter to American values, so should references to “God,” “creator,” “divine,” “Lord,” “Supreme Being” as being counter to our secular Constitution.
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
Referencing God in every state constitution is evidence that we’re a whole, big nation of hypocrites – coast to coast
Ron Lee • 3 weeks ago
While I understand the historical context, it’s sad to me that what amounts to a belief in an imaginary being (and subsequent magical thinking) is codified everywhere and still so prevalent today.
Anna Lloyd • 3 weeks ago
Right remove religion
We really never separated, way past time
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
Thank “the imaginary being” for human language (which enables this exchange of ideas), human creativity (making the internet and connected devices possible). and the evidence from the state constitutions of our predecessors’ awareness of such. Spend some time in North Korea to experience a society where talking about or believing in “the imaginary being” is both forbidden and punishable by decades of forced labor. When you get back you will likely say “thank God” and “thank you, God.”
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
My God is very much alive. I’m sorry about yours.
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
You don’t know that. You imagine that.
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
Mine died with the age of reason
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
A million likes
Anonymous • 3 weeks ago
We’re all very sorry about the state of your god Mr. Ron Lee