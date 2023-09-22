American Trends Panel Wave 114
Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 18, 2022 Topics: Covid-19, scientists, and religion
Pew Research Center makes the case-level microdata for much of its research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. These datasets are listed below by collection date. A listing of our American Trends Panel datasets and religion datasets are also available. See this post for more information on how to use our datasets and contact us at info@pewresearch.org with any questions.
To download datasets, please log in or create a free account.
Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 18, 2022 Topics: Covid-19, scientists, and religion
Field dates: May 2 – May 8, 2022 Topics: COVID-19 and Climate, Energy and the Environment
Field dates: May 30 – Jun 4, 2023 Topics: Americans and planet Earth
Field dates: Jan. 24 – Jan. 30, 2022 Topics: Climate, COVID-19 and culture of work
Field dates: Nov. 30 – Dec. 12, 2021 Topics: Black & Hispanic perspectives on science and society
Field dates: Dec. 12 – Dec. 18, 2022 Topics: AI and human enhancement
Field dates: April 20 – April 29, 2021
Topics: Environmental concern and activism
Field dates:
Feb. 16 – Feb. 21, 2021
Survey dates: April 29 – May 5, 2020
Survey dates: Oct. 1, 2019 – March 15, 2020
© 2024 Pew Research Center