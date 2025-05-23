Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Primary researchers
Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Research team
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Brian Broderick, Former Senior Data Engineer
Gonzalo Rivero, Former Associate Director, Data Labs
Editorial and graphic design
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant
Communications and web publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Arnold Lau, Monica Anderson, Eileen Yam, Colleen McClain, Jeffrey Gottfried and Haley Nolan.