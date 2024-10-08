Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Who U.S. Adults Follow on TikTok

Acknowledgments

By , and

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.

Primary Researchers

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Samuel Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist

Research Team

Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Brian Broderick, Senior Data Science Engineer
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant

Editorial and Graphic Design

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager  
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

